Atletico Madrid star remains Diego Simeone’s biggest supporter in dressing room

Atletico Madrid are having another tough season after what was arguably their worst of all since Diego Simeone arrived at the club in 2011. The Argentine manager has a deal until 2024, but increasingly some feel that Simeone may choose to walk away at the end of the season.

Part of the reason for that is the Atletico Madrid dressing are not fully committed to him. That is according to Fichajes, although it has been reported by various sources in the last few months.

The squad are fragmented over their support for Simeone. Despite the fact El Cholo raised the club to its current heights and has managed to break the Real Madrid-Barcelona duopoly twice, the only team do so since Valencia in 2004. With Atleti struggling to get the most out of their resources now though, some feel Simeone’s cycle is over.

There is also strong support for Simeone though. Antoine Griezmann is his biggest defender within the Rojiblanco dressing room. Simeone has been instrumental in returning Griezmann to something like his best form after a tricky spell at Barcelona and Griezmann continues to drum up support from his colleagues for the Argentine.

Constantly espousing Simeone’s message, his public support for Simeone has supposedly been key to maintaining peace in the dressing room.