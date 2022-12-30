You won’t hear me say he’s the best in history – Carlo Ancelotti on GOAT debate

Following Lionel Messi’s World Cup triumph, and the sad passing of Pele, the debate on which footballer is the greatest of all time has gained intensity over recent weeks.

With Real Madrid back in action on Friday evening against Real Valladolid, even Carlo Ancelotti got pulled into it in his pre-match press conference. Asked if Messi, was the greatest in history, Ancelotti told Marca the following.

“Difficult to say, I don’t know if he’s the best in history. It’s not fair to say that, because each era has very good players. ‘Messi is the best in history’ won’t come out of my mouth. I’ve enjoyed so many good players… I train the Ballon d’Or [Karim Benzema] very day.”

Before anything else, claiming a Barcelona icon is the greatest player ever is unlikely to endear Ancelotti to Madridistas.

Many were quick to proclaim Messi the best ever following his World Cup win, the last major trophy that had eluded him. It was an historic run to victory too, winning the Golden Ball and scoring in every round of the tournament. Many of those who did so were likely of the same opinion before he did so though.

As tributes rolled in for Pele, a significant portion gave him that title, as was the case with Diego Maradona when he passed away two years ago. Ancelotti is probably closer to the truth – it’s not entirely fair.