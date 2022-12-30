Xavi confirms Gerard Pique’s replacement as fourth captain

Gerard Pique’s retirement last month not only left a hole in the playing squad, but also among the leadership roles in the squad.

The defender was one of Barcelona’s “captains”, of which there are typically four at the club. Sergio Busquets is the official club captain, with the second and third choice skippers being Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba respectively.

Pique was the final man of the quartet, but having hung up his boots, his position had become available. The club had to make a decision as to who would become Barca’s “fourth captain”, and the man who will assume the role has now been confirmed by head coach Xavi Hernandez.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Catalan derby against Espanyol, as per MD, Xavi announced that goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen will become the fourth captain at the club.