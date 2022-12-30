WATCH: Soft toys rain down at Benito Villamarin during Real Betis-Athletic Club

Real Betis are gearing up for the festivities in Spain, traditionally ‘Kings’ Day’ on the sixth of January is the most celebrated, by holding their annual collection of teddy bears.

A custom of their own that was started in 2018, Betis have an initiative every season where as a charity event, they ask fans to bring soft toys to the stadium to donate.

At half-time in Betis’ 0-0 draw with Athletic Club, the ‘rain of teddy bears’ began, as a significant portion of the 53,000 fans at the Benito Villamarin launched their soft toys towards the pitch. It culminates in some of most enjoyable images of the year.

🧸🦊🦝 Un año más, ESPECTACULAR.

Un año más, MUCHÍSIMAS GRACIAS. pic.twitter.com/K8seDZJ5Ha — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) December 29, 2022

The bears are collected and then distributed to various children’s charities. Although there was a missed year due to the pandemic in 2020, it is an initiative that continues to be popular in Seville. Last year 19,000 soft toys were collected by Betis. It is one of several community initiatives Betis have taken on in recent years, in addition to their attempts to make their football matches far more green, through sustainable transport and other eco-friendly adjustments.