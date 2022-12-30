Villarreal will listen to offers from England and Italy for defender

Villarreal defender Alfonso Pedraza could be on the move in January, with numerous clubs in Europe circling the 26-year-old.

The left back has been an important player at the Yellow Submarine over the past few seasons, having taken on the mantle of first choice in the position. In La Liga this season, he has appeared ten times, providing one assist.

His impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed. Despite having been tied down to a new contract until 2026, Inter Milan are very keen to securing his services, according to Diario AS. The Serie A side are said to be unimpressed with German full back Robin Gosens, and have earmarked Pedraza as his replacement.

However, Leeds United are also said to be interested in the Spaniard, who previously impressed during a loan spell at the Premier League club in 2017.

With Villarreal already having good options at left back with Alberto Moreno and Johan Mojica, Pedraza could depart the club.