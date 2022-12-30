Valencia desperate to secure renewal of key defender

Having had a tough start to life at Valencia, Mouctar Diakhaby has developed into a key player for Gennaro Gattuso’s side. He has become a regular starter under the Italian’s stewardship and has impressed so far this season.

However, there is doubt as to whether he will remain as a Valencia player beyond the end of this season. With his contract expiring in June, the Guinean international has yet to agree terms of a new contract which is worrying to the club.

Los Che are desperate to hold on to Diakhaby, and have reportedly played their cards. According to Superdeporte, the club have submitted a big offer to the player and his representatives in an attempt to secure his future.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of transfer speculation, with Inter Milan reportedly interested in securing his services on a free transfer next summer.

The longer the situation drags on, the more worried that Valencia will be that Diakhaby won’t be at the club next season. For now, they look to have presented their best offer.