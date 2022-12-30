Southampton join the race for Villarreal star Nicolas Jackson

Southampton are the latest Premier League side linked with a January move for Villarreal star Nicolas Jackson.

The Yellow Submarine have benefitted from an injection of youth from their reserve ranks since the start of the campaign with Jackson playing a key role for them in recent months.

The 21-year-old was fast tracked into the first team at the beginning of 2022/23, by former boss Unai Emery, after impressing in pre-season training.

Emery has also been linked with a move for the Senegalese international as part of his big plans at Aston Villa in 2023.

Yeremi Pino and Samuel Chukwueze are also on Emery’s radar but they are more expensive than Jackson with Everton, Bournemouth and Newcastle United also expressing an interest.

Southampton are interested in signing Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson. One source has told Sky Sports News that Villarreal would want at least £20m for the player 💰 pic.twitter.com/NAXruauRuX — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 30, 2022

According to fresh reports from Sky Sports, Southampton are now looking at a potential bid, as try to battle out of the Premier League relegation zone, with Villarreal valuing him at £20m.