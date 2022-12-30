Sevilla held at Celta Vigo on post World Cup return

Struggling Sevilla could only manage a 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo on their first game back after the 2022 World Cup break.

The Andalucian giants are among a string of La Liga sides looking to secure a European spot, but they will move into 2023 in 18th place in the table, after a disastrous start to the campaign.

Celta dominated the early stages in Galicia, as Norwegian international Jorgen Strand Larsen was denied, before Gabriel Veiga stole in behind to slot them in front.

That's a beautiful finish 👏 Celta make the breakthrough thanks to an exceptional chipped finish from Gabri Veiga 💎#LaLigaSantander | #CeltaSevillaFC pic.twitter.com/m4dv3LMoNW — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) December 30, 2022

Sevilla did react after the restart, as Kike Salas headed home his first ever top-flight goal, to level the contest with 30 minutes to play.

🔙 on level terms! Kike Salas scores his first ever goal in LaLiga and it could be a very important one 👏#LaLigaSantander | #CeltaSevillaFC pic.twitter.com/gBi7a8CWRe — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) December 30, 2022

However, neither side could conjure up a winner in the closing stages, with Sevilla’s poor night completed by Jose Angel Carmona’s late red card.

🟥 Red card for Angel! It's a second yellow for the Sevilla man, but can Celta make use of their advantage as we enter the final stages of the game?#LaLigaSantander | #CeltaSevillaFC pic.twitter.com/jCEhGSe9gq — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) December 30, 2022

Both sides are now in midweek Copa del Rey action, with Sevilla heading to third tier side Linares Deportivo, and Celta travelling to La Liga rivals Espanyol.

