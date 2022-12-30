Sergio Busquets presented with offer to play with Cristiano Ronaldo next season

Sergio Busquets’ future is an ‘incognito’ as they say in Spain. The 34-year-old is out of contract next summer and his decision will likely have a major impact on Barcelona’s strategy for the coming season, but there seems to be little consensus on whether he will stay or go.

Strongly linked with Inter Miami, that speculation has quietened in recent weeks, especially with the news that Lionel Messi will likely renew his deal with Paris Saint-Germain for the coming season.

The latest was that Busquets is slowly being talked round into staying for another season by manager Xavi Hernandez.

Mundo Deportivo say that he now has another offer on the table from Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia – the money is described as dizzying.

It would potentially mean playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who has an offer from Al Nassr. The Portuguese is expected to decide in the coming days whether to take the contract supposedly worth €500m over two and a half years.