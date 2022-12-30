Real Madrid snatch late Real Valladolid win on World Cup comeback

Real Madrid left it late to seal a 2-0 La Liga win away at Real Valladolid on their first game back after the 2022 World Cup.

The visitors looked set to be held to a 0-0 draw at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla before a late twist handed them a key victory.

Javi Sanchez was penalised for handball inside the box, and Karim Benzema rolled home from the penalty spot, with Sergio Leon sent off following his angry protests, before Benzema slotted home a second.

Benzema brace! ✌️🌟 The Frenchman has two goals now as Real Madrid double their advantage#LaLigaSantander | #RealValladolidRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/dCOKisMar7 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) December 30, 2022

Los Blancos created the better chances in the opening period, with Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior both denied in the early stages, as Benzema fired over the top.

Valladolid posed a sporadic threat either side of the break, with Jordi Masip again producing a key stop from Benzema on 57 minutes, as Leon was denied at the opposite end.

Up next for Real Madrid is a midweek Copa del Rey trip to face fourth tier side CP Cacereno with Valladolid in action at Segunda Division side Alaves.

Images via Getty Images