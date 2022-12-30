Real Madrid overtake Barcelona in La Liga TV income distribution

La Liga have released their figures for TV income distribution between the clubs, and it makes enjoyable literature for Florentino Perez.

Real Madrid have edged ahead of Barcelona in making the most of any club in Spain from their TV rights. Los Blancos’ good performance last season means they earned just over €160m from last season, while Barcelona were less than a million behind on €159m. Both are down from the previous year by €2.2m and €5.5m respectively.

The distribution of the money is based on three factors; base level distribution, capacity to generate resources and performance. 50% of the total is shared equally between participants, a further 25% is based on their ability to generate resources and the final quarter is shared based on results on the pitch.

Rayo Vallecano, Elche and RCD Mallorca share the bottom place for the TV rights, bringing in €45.9m each, less than three times the amount of the biggest earners.

The largest growth of a non-promoted side between 2020/21 and 2021/22 was Real Betis, who saw €6m added to their budget (10%). Meanwhile Athletic Club were the largest losers (8.25%), which saw them lose €6m from their budget.