Predicted XIs Real Valladolid-Real Madrid: Karim Benzema to start after over 2 months

Real Madrid are back in action on Friday evening for the first time after the World Cup, and face an uncomfortable trip to the Nuevo Jose Zorrilla to face Real Valladolid. They do so missing just one player, Mariano Diaz.

The headline news will likely be the return of Karim Benzema. Despite plentiful debate on the state of his fitness with the French national team, the Frenchman is expected to start for the first time since the 19th of October, after various muscle issues. It would be his first minutes since the second of November.

Carlo Ancelotti does have other issues though, with Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni only returning two days before the Valladolid match.

Diario AS do not expect any of the three to feature. Brazilians Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes only returned on the 26th of December, but they expect Ancelotti to start Vinicius.

Marca are of the same mind. Alongside Toni Kroos, there is also unanimity that Fede Valverde and Dani Ceballos will come into midfield.

Valladolid are missing four potential starters in Jawad El Yamiq, Lucas Olaza, Anuar Tuhami and Zouhair Feddal. La Pucela are expected to line up in a 4-3-3, with Ecuador international Gonzalo Plata providing the ammunition for veteran Sergio Leon.

Talented teenage right-back Ivan Fresneda has been the subject of heavy speculation of late, and will be put on show in the bright lights by Pacheta.