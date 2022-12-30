Memphis Depay decides on his Barcelona future

This season is expected to be Memphis Depay’s last with Barcelona, with the club unwilling to renew the forward’s contract.

The Dutchman has had a fairly uninspiring time at the Blaugrana since joining from Olymique Lyonnais on a free transfer in 2021. Despite initial high hopes, Depay has struggled with injuries and form.

With Robert Lewandowski having joined the club last summer, Depay has fallen down the pecky order under head coach Xavi Hernandez. He had managed three appearances in all competitions this season, albeit he did suffer a muscle injury back in September while playing for the Netherlands.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Barcelona are keen to sell Depay in January in order to cash in on the 28-year-old. However, Todofichajes understands that Depay will reject any move in January and will instead choose to see out his contract at Barca, before deciding on his next move in the summer.

Despite the initial promise, it looks like being a disappointing end to Depay’s career as a Barcelona player.