Kasper Dolberg to swap Sevilla for Hoffenheim in 2023

Sevilla loanee Kasper Dolberg could rejoin parent club Nice next month ahead of moving on to Hoffenheim in 2023.

Dolberg opted to join Sevilla as part of a season long loan, at the start of the 2022/23 campaign, despite playing a regular role for the Ligue 1 side in the previous campaign.

However, his move to Spain has failed to spark into life in recent months, with just two La Liga starts at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Dolberg wants to end his contract with Sevilla, in order to complete a six-month loan switch to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

The 25-year-old has not returned to Sevilla, following 2022 World Cup duty with Denmark earlier this month, and has informed the club of his desire to leave.

A deal is in place to allow Dolberg to immediately move on to Germany with Sevilla unimpressed with his impact in Andalucia this season.