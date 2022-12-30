Joao Felix could be set for Premier League loan

Joao Felix’s future at Atletico Madrid is up in the air, amid interest from plenty of clubs across Europe.

The Portuguese put his transfer speculation behind him last night, producing a man of the match performance as Atleti defeated Elche 2-0 at the Metropolitano.

However, there are still plenty of rumours circulating. The Premier League appeared to be his likely destination, with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal all said to be keen on the 23-year-old’s signature.

Although initial reports suggested that Los Rojiblancos were only interested in an outright sale, they are now said to be open to loan. As such, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have enquired about taking Felix until the end of the season, as per Todofichajes.

The Premier League leaders are willing to cover Felix’s full salary for the loan, which is attractive to Atleti. However, the Spanish club are insisting on an obligation to buy, which is not appealing to Arsenal.