Former Real Madrid and Sevilla star Isco offers himself to Serie A club

Having left Sevilla earlier this month via mutual contract termination, Isco is on the hunt for a new club.

With his disastrous spell at the Andalusian club behind him, the Spanish international is considering his options as he aims to return to football. Having not been a part of former manager Jorge Sampaoli’s plans, he will be keen to get first team football at his new club.

Having already been linked with a move to the Premier League, new reports from Diario AS have stated that the 30-year-old has offered his services to Italian side Salernitana.

The newly promoted side have had a good start to life in the top tier of Italian football, currently sitting 12th in Serie A. They are keen to bring in midfield and attacking reinforcements, of which Isco could fill the bill for either.

The midfielder will be keen to choose the right club to rejuvenate his stagnating career, and the project at Salernitana could be an attractive prospect.