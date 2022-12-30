Fabrizio Romano confirms deal for former Barcelona star

Despite having been a regular starter for Celta Vigo since his arrival from Barcelona in 2019, Denis Suarez has yet to play a single minute for the club in this current season.

This has been due to a breakdown in relations between Suarez and the club, with the latter stating that the player had “betrayed” Celta by wishing to leave the club at the end of his contract.

Suarez’s deal expires at the end of the season, and with a renewal off the table, he looks set for a new beginning at another club. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the 28-year-old’s next destination, which will be one of his previous employers.

Villarreal have full verbal agreement to sign Denis Suárez as free agent in June, done deal and here we go. Been told he will sign soon until June 2026. 🚨🟡 #Villarreal Suárez deal could be anticipated and completed already in January, but it depends on Celta Vigo decision. pic.twitter.com/9lV5qwPu1C — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2022

Suarez was previously at the Yellow Submarine, having joined from Barca in 2015. However, he was at the club for just one season as the Blaugrana exercised the buy back clause in his Villarreal contract.

Although terms have been agreed for Suarez to join Villarreal at the end of the season as a free agent, the player could move in January if Celta Vigo authorise the move, which could allow for the 28-year-old to play some football this season.