Espanyol seethe at Robert Lewandowski decision, calling it an ‘injustice’

The big news coming out of Spanish football today is that Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski will be free to face Espanyol in tomorrow’s Catalan derby.

Having originally been suspended for three matches as a result of his red card against Osasuna in November, the Madrid Central Tribunal for Contentious Administration have now suspended Lewandowski’s sanctions, opening the door for the Polish striker to take part at the Camp Nou tomorrow.

The news is a massive boost for head coach Xavi Hernandez, who will now be able to select the La Liga top scorer. There had previously been much debate over who would replace Lewandowski for the duration of his ban, but for tomorrow’s match at least, he will be available.

The decision has come just one day before the match, and Barcelona’s opponents Espanyol are far from pleased with the decision. In a statement released on their official website and via social media, the club questioned why Lewandowski’s ban had been suspended, despite other governing bodies having ruled on the ban previously. The club were also furious with the process in which the decision has been made, highlighted a lack of communication between the board and the club.

“The club finds it unusual that, 24 hours before the match against FC Barcelona, and after ruling it out by different competent bodies (Competition, Appeal and TAD), a precautionary measure has been granted to a sanction previously imposed on the FC Barcelona player, Robert Lewandowski.

“As an indirectly involved party, we have only been able to have access to the resolution after requesting it from different bodies and not because we have been communicated, as established by the procedural regulations.”

🔵 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗧 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟#RCDE — RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) December 30, 2022

However, the club are determined to not let the decision affect the players’ mentality ahead of tomorrow’s Catalan derby.

“Despite this injustice and this unprecedented decision in the competition, our team will compete tomorrow at 110% to match the trust of our people.”