Chelsea linked with Atletico Madrid target Josip Juranovic

Atletico Madrid will be challenged in their 2023 transfer push for Celtic star Josip Juranovic by Premier League giants Chelsea.

Diego Simeone is planning squad changes in the Spanish capital during the 2022/23 La Liga winter transfer window and defensive reinforcements are a key target for him.

Simeone is on the hunt for a specialist right back after losing England defender Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United at the start of 2021.

Juranovic’s stock has continued to rise in Glasgow and the 27-year-old played a major role Croatia’s run to the 2022 World Cup semi finals this month.

However, according to reports from Sky Sports, Chelsea are now monitoring him as mid-season option, following another injury setback for Recce James.

Barcelona have also been linked with Juranovic as a possible long term target, but they are not in a position to make a bid at the start of 2023, due to the ongoing financial issues in Catalonia.