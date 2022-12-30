Barcelona star returns to squad after three months, but Xavi Hernandez to use caution

Barcelona will go into the derby against Espanyol after tow of their stars returned in differing fashion.

Ronald Araujo is back from injury after three months out, following a muscle tear while on duty with Uruguay. He went to the World Cup with the Celeste, but was not fit enough to play and returned to Barcelona to continue his recovery.

“We were with him at the World Cup,” Xavi Hernandez told the press ahead of the match.

“We spoke with the coach. In the end, the player’s sensations are decisive. This week he has been good. He gives everything. We will be cautious. He won’t play from the start. Maybe a few minutes, if not then in the next game.”

For the first time since Xavi Hernandez arrived as Barcelona manager, over a year later, he has all of his senior players available for selection.

Robert Lewandowski was due to be banned for the match, but a last-minute suspension of his sanction means it will be delayed beyond the Barcelona derby.

No doubt Espanyol will feel a sense of injustice, as each red card generally brings about a minimum punishment of a one-game ban. The derby was due to be that match regardless of whether the extra games of suspension are shortened or maintained.