Atletico Madrid target Bundesliga star to solve left back problem

Atletico Madrid are set to be in the market for a new left back in next month’s transfer window, with head coach Diego Simone keen to improve his options in the position.

Following Renan Lodi’s loan move to Premier League side Nottingham Forest last summer, Atleti were left with just Reinildo Mandava and on-loan Sergio Reguilon to cover the position. However, Simeone appears to be unconvinced by both, with Yannick Carrasco having started in the position during Thursday’s 2-0 victory over Elche.

Los Rojiblancos have identified Raphael Guerreiro as the man that they wish to fill the void left by Lodi, according to Fichajes. The Borussia Dortmund full back is out of contract at the end of the season, and Atleti are keen to pounce on the opportunity to bring him to the Spanish capital.

Dortmund are reportedly keen to cash in on Guerreiro in order to avoid losing him on a free in the summer, and a cut-price deal could be a possibility that Atleti are willing to pursue.