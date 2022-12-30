Al Nassr confirm Cristiano Ronaldo deal

Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr have confirmed a deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer.

Ronaldo had been heavily linked with a switch to Al Nassr at the start of 2023, with US outlet CBS Sports breaking the original story, of Ronaldo’s world record contract offer to move to the Middle East.

The 37-year-old is not subject to transfer window rules, following his controversial departure from Manchester United, and he will join his new club with immediate effect.

History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022

Ronaldo is expected to sign a two and a half year contract in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh which will bring him up to the 2026 World Cup.

Al Nassr have labelled the transfer a historical step, with Ronaldo photographed with his new No.7 shirt, via the club’s official social media channels.

Ronaldo could potentially make his club debut at Al Shabab, on January 14, due to a two game domestic suspension carrying over from his United days.

Images via Al Nassr