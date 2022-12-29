Real Madrid will not sign linked midfield duo

There’s no doubt that Real Madrid are keen to improve their midfield, replacing the aging Luka Modric and Toni Kroos with younger prospects.

The club’s top target has always been Jude Bellingham, with club officials at the Santiago Bernabeu eyeing him up as the future of the Real Madrid engine room. Although they have faced competition from clubs in England, Los Blancos are said to be the favourite to sign the Borussia Dortmund star.

Enzo Fernandez is another that has been linked. The Argentine broke on to the scene during the recent World Cup in Qatar, helping his nation to their first world crown since 1986. In the process, he won the Best Young Player award.

However, with both targets set to cost over €100m, and with both having receiving plenty of interest from clubs across Europe, contingency measures were put in place by Real Madrid. Reports suggested that Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli had been listed as a “Plan C” signing, should they fail in their efforts for Bellingham and/or Fernandez.

However, that now no longer appears to be the case. According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid will not move for either Locatelli or Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, who has also been linked.

Instead, the club will focus on attempting to renew the contracts of both Modric and Kroos.