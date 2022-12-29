Real Madrid looking to cash in on duo in January

Despite Carlo Ancelotti confirming that there will be no incomings at Real Madrid during next month’s transfer window, there may be players that leave the club.

With a hectic fixture schedule coming up during the second half of the season, in which five competitions will be competed in, Los Blancos will have to rely on their whole squad to get through the multitude of matches that will be played over the next few months.

Despite this, Real Madrid could sanction sales in January in order to sell on players that aren’t first team regulars. According to Fichajes, the club have lined up two potential outgoings whose contracts at the end are expiring at the end of the season.

The first of which is Dani Ceballos. The midfielder has mainly been a fringe player since joining from Real Betis in 2017, and he looks set to move on as he looks for first team football.

The other player is Marco Asensio. The forward has struggled for game time this season, despite being highly regarded at the club. Los Blancos want Asensio to sign a new deal, but with the player wanting more first team football, they may be forced to sell instead of losing him for free at the end of the season.