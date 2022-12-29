Premier League giants launch bid for Franck Kessie

Franck Kessie’s time at Barcelona could be about to end after just a few months.

Having signed on a free transfer following the expiration on his AC Milan contract, the Ivorian has had a tough time at the Blaugrana and has yet to nail down a regular starting spot. He is behind Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri and Frenkie De Jong in the pecking order.

Injuries have contributed to his misfortune, but even so, he is seen to be out of favour at Barca. With the club’s financial issues, players like Kessie could be offloaded to help balance the books.

According to Sport, Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have launched a bid to sign Kessie. Antonio Conte’s side are said to have submitted an offer of €15m for the 26-year-old.

However, Kessie is reluctant to leave as he aims to prove himself to head coach Xavi Hernandez, who views the Ivorian as a key squad player. Despite this, he may be sold as a way to generate funds for the club.