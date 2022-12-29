Minute silence to be conducted at La Liga matches following Pele’s death

The death of Pele on Thursday has left the wider footballing world in a state of mourning.

The 82-year-old passed away following his battle with bowel cancer, for which he had been hospitalised since November. The Brazilian icon is regarded by many as one of the greatest footballers of all time, and is the only player in history to have won three World Cups.

Tributes poured in following his passing from all corners of the world of football, including from La Liga. In a statement posted to their website, they offered their condolences before announcing that a minute silence will precede the remaining games of matchday 15.

“LaLiga and the RFEF will hold a minute’s silence in each game of matchday 15 of LaLiga Santander to show our condolences for the passing of Pele.

“As a sign of respect, a minute’s silence will be held in each remaining matches on matchday 15 of LaLiga Santander. Professional football has witnessed the condolences and mourning for the death of one of the greatest players in history.”

The first match to observe a minute silence will be Thursday’s late match between Atletico Madrid and Elche, which kicks off at 21:30CET.