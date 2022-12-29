Marc-Andre ter Stegen explains basis for tight bond with Barcelona star

To the surprise of many after their Champions League exit, Barcelona will return to La Liga on top of the table. If there are two players that have stood out more than anyone else along that 14-game stretch, it is Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Robert Lewandowski.

The German has found his form again in 2022, after a couple of tricky years at Camp Nou. He has conceded just five goal in La Liga this season, three of which came in one game against Real Madrid.

Meanwhile new signing Lewandowski has hit the ground running in Barcelona. His 13 goals in La Liga have contributed 39.4% of Barcelona’s total, while including assists (4), Lewandowski has been directly responsible for over half of Barcelona’s goals this season.

Part of that has been his quick adaptation. MD put this to ter Stegen, who Lewandowski has remarked is one of his closest friends in the dressing room.

“Above all, what we always want is for the new signings to get used to what they find around here super quickly and we try to help everyone.”

“In this case, since he speaks German, it’s easier to try to get him to adapt quickly. I think he is doing wonderfully in terms of the football and also on a personal level. I think he really likes being here, he’s plugged in, I see him eager to succeed here and show his quality.”

Lewandowski has quickly become a leader for Barcelona, alongside ter Stegen. Xavi Hernandez has spoken on multiple occasions about Lewnadowski’s human qualities and the role he has taken on in helping younger players.

Meanwhile ter Stegen has gradually taken on a bigger leadership role over the years, as the previous generation moves on. He is favourite, and by seniority would be, to take on the vacant vice-captain role vacated by Gerard Pique.

Any success Barcelona do have this season will likely be based around the two at each end of the pitch. The two appear to be on the same wavelength.