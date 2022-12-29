Manchester City keeping tabs on Real Madrid defender

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is in the market for a new defender, and he has set his sights on the Spanish capital.

The former Barcelona player and manager is keen to sign a new left back, having been left unconvinced by Spanish defender Sergi Gomez, who joined in the summer from Belgian club Anderlecht.

As such, Guardiola wants a new left back and has earmarked Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy as a possible target, according to Defensa Central. The Frenchman has been a regular starter for Los Blancos this season, appearing 17 times so far.

However, reports have suggested that the club are open to selling Mendy, with suggestions that he is not part of Real Madrid’s long term future.

Although they would consider a sale, Los Blancos would be looking to recoup as much of Mendy’s original transfer fee as possible. The club paid a total of €53m to Lyon in 2019.

With Manchester City looming, the Frenchman’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu could be coming to an end.