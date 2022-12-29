La Liga duo to compete with Premier League clubs for Sofyan Amrabat

The future of Sofyan Amrabat will be one to keep a close eye on, with the midfielder likely to leave Fiorentina.

Amrabat had a sensational World Cup campaign with Morocco, on both a personal and team level. He produced some fantastic performances which helped his nation to an incredible fourth place finish at the tournament, becoming the first African nation to reach the last four in World Cup history.

As such, many top clubs across Europe have expressed an interest in signing Amrabat. England’s Premier League is a likely destination, with clubs including Liverpool reportedly keen. However, La Liga could also be his next league.

According to Fichajes, both Atletico Madrid and Sevilla want to sign Amrabat. Diego Simeone is a huge fan of the Moroccan and sees him as a perfect player for his system. For Jorge Sampaoli, he is keen to recruit a top defensive midfielder.

Despite both club’s interest in Amrabat, a transfer could be difficult as Fiorentina are reportedly asking for €60m in order to allow his sale.