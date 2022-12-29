Juventus keen to poach Sporting Director from Atletico Madrid

There has been plenty of rumoured outgoings at Atletico Madrid.

With Matheus Cunha having already to join Premier League side Wolves, he may be joined by Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata in leaving Los Rojiblancos.

It feels like a transitional period for Atleti, and this could be amplified more by departures in their recruitment staff. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, as per Fichajes, Sporting Director Andrea Berta is wanted by Serie A side Juventus.

The Italian joined the club back in 2013 as technical director, before being promoted to his current position in 2017. During his time at the club, he has overseen a golden period. Atleti have won La Liga twice, three Europa Leagues, three European Super Cups and one Copa del Rey. The club have also reached the Champions League final twice, in 2014 and 2016.

Berta has a strong working relationship with head coach Diego Simeone, which would complicate his exit from Atleti. However, he could leave should the Argentine also depart from the club when his contract expires in 2024. Until then, he may opt against a move back to his homeland.