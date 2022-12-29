Joao Felix stars as Atletico Madrid edge past stubborn Elche

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Elche

Wantaway forward Joao Felix was the star of the show as Atletico Madrid scored two second half goals to defeat nine-man Elche at the Metropolitano on their return to La Liga action.

Having had a disappointing season so far, Atleti were keen to start the second half of the season well as they aim for the Champions League places. However, they were frustrated by an Elche team who refused to be broken down easily. Felix and Alvaro Morata both had chances, but the score remained level at the break.

However, Elche went into the half time interval down a man following Gonzalo Verdu’s sending off for a professional foul on Morata in added time.

However, Atleti’s man advantage was lost less than ten minutes into the second half as Mario Hermoso was dismissed for a second yellow card, having been booked just three minutes prior. Despite this setback, Diego Simeone’s men got the breakthrough courtesy of Felix. Antoine Griezmann clipped the ball into the Portuguese’s path, and he couldn’t miss from six yards out.

Atleti doubled their lead not long after. Morata’s shot looped over Elche goalkeeper Edgar Badia and into the back of the net, much to the striker’s surprise.

From there, they were comfortable. Things got worse for Elche in stoppage time as substitute Domingos Quina was shown a second yellow card less than ten minutes after coming off the bench.

The result lifts Atleti into third place, leapfrogging both Real Sociedad and Athletic Club. Elche remain rooted to the bottom of the table on just four points.