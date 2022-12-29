‘€120m or nothing’ – Fabrizio Romano reveals club stance on Argentina star

Already ahead of the World Cup, fans, scouts and managers were starting to sit up and take notice of Enzo Fernandez’s performances for Benfica in the Champions League. However after breaking into the Argentina side at the World Cup, winning Young Player of the Tournament and then winning the World Cup, he was catapulted into international stardom. To top it all, Fernandez has come across as an excellent person.

Understandably, he has attracted attention from Europe’s elite. Real Madrid and Liverpool have both been linked with Fernandez, as they battle it out for Jude Bellingham simultaneously. However as more Premier League sides have entered the race, the noise around the two has quietened.

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed the current state of play to Caught Offside, in his exclusive Substack column.

“Liverpool appreciate Enzo Fernandez but never triggered the clause or made any bid, they’re absolutely quiet on Fernandez deal now.”

“Man United are not expected to invest €120m on a midfielder in January. Chelsea appreciate him too, but the problem is the clause: €120m or nothing, this is Benfica’s position, otherwise they want to keep Enzo until June.”

As Benfica have demonstrated on numerous occasions, they are experts in the transfer market at getting the price they want. Despite relatively little experience in top flight European football, the Eagles extracted €85m from Liverpool for Darwin Nunez, and it would be no surprise to see them do the same again for Fernandez either in January or next summer.