Carlo Ancelotti rules out Real Madrid incomings in January

Despite trailing Barcelona following the first phase of the La Liga season, Real Madrid won’t be adding to their squad in next month’s transfer window.

Having spent €80m to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, as well as securing the signature of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer, the club spent a fair amount last summer. However, they recuperated €60m when selling Casemiro to Real Madrid.

As such, there could be money in the bank for possible signings in January. However, head coach Carlo Ancelotti denied that there would be any signings, instead insisting that he is very happy with his current squad, as per Goal.

“We will make individual assessments of the players, that’s the key. We will ration who needs rest and who needs work. In terms of signings, we don’t need any. I think we’re better off than last year.”

With no incomings expected, Los Blancos will hope to avoid an accumulation of injuries during the second half of the season. They have an intense run of fixtures over the next few months, which will involve competing in five different competitions.

Focus will instead switch to the summer, where the club will hope that they can secure the signing of Jude Bellingham.