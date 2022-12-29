Blow for Atletico Madrid in race for Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister proved that he is someone that has play to a high level on the biggest stage of them all. Having proved how good he is, it’s only naturally that clubs will coming calling for his services.

Having already had a fantastic season for Brighton pre-World Cup, he carried his form into the tournament. He didn’t play in Argentina’s shock defeat to Saudi Arabia, but he went to feature in every other game as La Albiceleste won their first world crown in 36 years.

With his performances, Europe’s elite have taken an interest. Atletico Madrid are one of those clubs, with Diego Simeone keen for Mac Allister to replace international teammate Rodrigo De Paul in the Los Rojiblancos midfield.

However, Todofichajes have reported that Atleti have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Mac Allister. Brighton valuation of €65m is one that is unrealistic for the club, but Juventus are said to be willing to pay the money to sign the Argentine.

Unless Atleti can match the offer from Juventus, they will miss out on one of their top targets.