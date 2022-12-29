Barcelona set to miss out on N’Golo Kante

Barcelona has been widely regarded as N’Golo Kante’s expected destination for next season, with the Frenchman reportedly keen on a move to the Blaugrana.

Having played very little football at Chelsea over the past couple of seasons, Kante has been expected to depart the club in a bid for more first team football. Injuries have stopped the 31-year-old playing more, but his status at Chelsea has lowered nonetheless.

Kante has been tipped as a possible replacement for Sergio Busquets, with the 34-year-old expected to leave Barca for the MLS at the end of the season. The World Cup winning Frenchman can operate in the pivot role that Busquets has played in for many years at the club.

However, reports from The Athletic, as per MD, have stated that Kante is now set to remain at Chelsea. They have offered him a two-year deal to stay in West London, with the option of a third. With Barcelona’s financial issues, they are expected to struggle to compete with Chelsea’s offer to a player that currently earns almost £300,000 per week.

Although Kante is not expected to announce his future plans until he returns from injury in February, it looks as if Barcelona will miss out on securing his signature. As such, they will have to focus on other targets.