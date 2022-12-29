Atletico Madrid set to battle Sevilla for Paris Saint-Germain star

Pablo Sarabia looks to be on his way out of Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spanish international has failed to hold down a regular starting berth at the Parc des Princes, having had to compete with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar for a place in Christophe Galtier’s front three.

He is keen to move on in a bid to play more. As expected, there is interest in the 30-year-old. His former Sevilla, who he was with before moving to the French capital, are reporting interested in bringing Sarabia back to Andalusia.

They aren’t the only La Liga interested, however. According to Todofichajes, Atletico Madrid are considering Sarabia as a possible option should Yannick Carrasco depart the club. The Belgian, who has had a difficult season for Atleti, has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

With his contract expiring at the end of next season, a deal could be trickier if either team is looking for a relatively cheap transfer. One option that is being reported is an initial loan that would involve a mandatory buy option, which would be invoked at the end of the season.