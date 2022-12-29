Atletico Madrid departure confirmed as starlet returns to Brazil

Atletico Madrid have bid farewell to Marcos Paulo for what may be the final time.

The 21-year-old Brazilian striker joined from Fluminense as a promising teenager in 2020 on a free, with plenty of power, pace and the ability to beat a man.

However he has failed to make an impact at Atletico Madrid, and is yet to make his debut for Los Colchoneros. Paulo spent his first season on loan at Famalicao in Portugal, failing to score in 20 appearances. This season he went out to Mirandes in Segunda, registering 2 goals and 2 assists in 15 matches, but both sides were happy to end the loan.

Paulo has instead returned to Brazil, where he will spend all of 2023 on loan at Sao Paulo, as was confirmed by o Morumbi. Although he has a contract until 2026 with Atleti, Todofichajes say that he has a buy clause in his contract. That relinquishing of control of the matter suggests Atleti no longer see him as an option for their senior side.

This is the latest case of Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone struggling to either develop or spot the right young talents. No academy players have made it in the first-team since Saul Niguez, while most of their successful signings have been more advanced in their careers.