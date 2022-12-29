Angel di Maria’s wife Jorgelina wades into spat with brutal response to Adil Rami

What started off as a back and forth on Instagram has become a major spat, crossing into deeply personal insults.

After images emerged of Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrating the World Cup with a baby sporting the face of Kylian Mbappe, former France international and World Cup winner Adil Rami did not take kindly to it. Posting abut Martinez on his Instagram, Rami called him ‘The biggest s*** in the world’.

Various members of the Argentina side responded to him, including Real Betis’ German Pezzella and Angel di Maria. Rami would not let it slide though and responded to those comments with ‘Will you teach me, Angel?’ and a picture of di Maria in tears.

Taking the war of words into uncomfortable realms, di Maria’s partner Jorgelina Cardoso had a response of her own.

As carried by TyC Sports, Cardoso responded on her own Instagram with pictures of Rami’s response and an excerpt from a news article about Rami, in which former partner Pamela Anderson accused Rami of domestic abuse and being a ‘monster’. Rami has denied those accusations.

She partnered it with the caption; “Angel can teach you to cry, to treat a woman like a gentleman and to score goals in finals. Happy new year genius!”

So far Rami has not responded, but at this point, it might be best to let sleeping dogs lie.