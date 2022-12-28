Spain icon without new offer from Paris Saint-Germain as deal enters last 6 months

Paris Saint-Germain are yet to offer Sergio Ramos a new deal, as his original two-year contract that he signed after leaving Real Madrid approaching its final six months. It means that in five days time, the 36-year-old Spain icon will be able to negotiate freely with any club he pleases.

Ramos made virtually no impact in his first year at the Parc des Princes, suffering a succession of injuries across last season. This campaign he has returned to both form and fitness, already racking 20 appearances for PSG.

However as per MD, Ramos is still awaiting talks about a new deal. There has been no suggestion that he will head elsewhere, but PSG do run the risk of him being tempted elsewhere.

The latest thinking on the matter was that in September the Parisian side were already keen to renew his deal along with that of Lionel Messi, who has returned to the summit of football with his World Cup win.

Ramos will be 37 in March and may well hold hopes of returning to the Spanish national side after Luis de la Fuente took control of La Roja. He replaces Luis Enrique, who had neglected to call him up for the national side since March of 2021, the beginning of his injury issues.