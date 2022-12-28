Real Sociedad locked in battle with Belgian side for Ajax star

Real Sociedad have frequently struggled for depth in their defence whenever injuries strike, but with another Europa League, La Liga and Copa del Rey offensive on the horizon, they may bring in a starting calibre left-back.

Despite being a starter for the Netherlands at the World Cup, playing in all five games, Daley Blind has terminated his contract with Ajax ahead of the winter transfer window. He was due to be out of contract in the summer, but the two parties agreed to bring forward his departure.

As per Todofichajes, Real Sociedad are one of the teams poised to battle it out for Blind. The other best-placed would be Marc Overmars-headed Royal Antwerp.

In order to bring Blind in, La Real would be required to sell or loan one of their current squad, as they have 25 registered players currently. Blind can play across the backline, one of his virtues, but it seems likely that he would compete with Diego Rico at left-back. That would leave Alex Sola surplus to requirements.

At 32, he would be a short-term option, but would add valuable experience to a young side. Blind has 99 caps to his name for the Netherlands and has played Champions League football for most of his career.