Real Madrid without three key midfielders for La Liga return

Real Madrid‘s return to competitive is drawing ever nearer, with just two days to go until they take on Real Valladolid in their La Liga return.

Having gone into the mid-season break sitting in second, two points behind leaders Barcelona, Los Blancos will hope to take top spot when face La Pucela on December 30, with Barca taking one city rivals Espanyol one day later.

There will be plenty of optimism among Carlo Ancelotti’s side that they can reclaim their crown this season, despite trailing Barca. However, they will have to do without three key midfielders for the clash against La Pucela, as per Diario AS.

Luka Modric, along with French duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, will miss the match on Friday. Having been originally scheduled to return today, the trio were absent from training at Valdebabas. Instead, they will be welcomed back later in the week, but it will be too late for the game.

Midfield options will now be limited for Los Blancos. As such, out of favour Dani Ceballos is set to start, alongside Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos. However, they are expected to be at full strength across the rest of the squad.