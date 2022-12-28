Real Madrid star on ‘revenge’ mission following World Cup disappointment

Often papers in Spain have a habit of selling the return of an injured player as ‘the new signing’, but Real Madrid may be about to get a different player back for the La Liga return. According to Diario AS, Karim Benzema is set on a revenge mission for the second part of the season.

Benzema was sent home from the France camp ahead of the World Cup after picking up an injury. Somewhat unjustly in his mind, with his agent openly questioning French manager Didier Deschamps. They believe he would have been fit for the final three games of the World Cup and should have remained in Qatar.

Benzema had a quadriceps injury, but other reports have claimed that it may well have been tension between him and others that led to his departure. Since, Benzema has cut contact with the vast majority of the French squad, with the obvious exceptions of those at Valdebebas.

However after an injury-laden first section of the season, Benzema is determined to show his value with a return to form. Real Madrid’s star striker has played just 954 minutes so far (13th of all Real Madrid players) and has only managed six goals. It is the first time he has failed to score in a Champions League group stage since arriving in Madrid.

When Los Blancos come back to action, he is intent on wreaking havoc, scoring goals and proving to the world that Les Bleus were too hasty to send him home.

Regardless of what it is, it can only be good news if the 35-year-old is playing with a chip on his shoulder. Finding new forms of motivation is a common trait to great athletes and if Benzema can convert that fire into performances, they will be favourites for La Liga again.