Real Madrid edge closer to Jude Bellingham deal as transfer fee revealed

The signing of Jude Bellingham has been one that Real Madrid club officials have prioritised for much of this season. Despite heavy interest from Premier League clubs, they could be about to get their man.

The English midfielder is regarded by many as one of the biggest young talents in world football. Since moving to Germany from English Championship side Birmingham City in 2020, Bellingham’s career has gone from strength to strength. He has established himself as a regular starter of his country, as he starred at the recent World Cup in Qatar.

Along with Real Madrid, numerous Premier League clubs including Manchester City and Manchester United have been interested in bring the 19-year-old back to England. However, Los Blancos’ biggest competitors from Bellingham’s signature has reported been Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

With Cody Gakpo set to move to Anfield, Liverpool may struggle to stump up the money required to sign Bellingham. With Real Madrid rumoured to be willing to pay up to €150m for the teenager, as per Sport, they are now considered to be favourites to land his signature.

It’s been an intense battle for Real Madrid in their pursuit of Bellingham, but the signs point forward them finally landing their number one target.