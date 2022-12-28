Pele’s daughter issues statement on Brazilian icon’s health

Having been hospitalised for over a month, the health of Brazilian and football legend Pele is still in the minds of many across the world.

The 82-year-old was hospitalised in November after symptoms of bowel cancer, of which he was diagnosed with last September, worsened. Reports later surfaced that he had been transferred to end-of-life care at a hospital in Sao Paulo.

Despite this, Pele himself confirmed that he was doing well and was in good spirits, much to the delight of the footballing world.

However, a statement released last week from the Albert Einstein Hospital, where Pele has been receiving care since his hospitalisation, confirmed that his condition has worsened due to issues with renal and cardiac dysfunction.

There was been no update since on his health, but his daughter Kelly Nascimento took to Instagram to express her sadness at the situation, which saw her father spend Christmas in hospital.

“These moments are hard to explain. Sometimes there is a lot of sadness and despair, in other moments we laugh and speak about fun memories.

“What we learn the most from all of this is that we have to seek out one another and hold each other tight. That’s the only way that this is worth it. Everyone must be together.”

It’s unclear what this message means for Pele’s health, but it goes without saying that the entire footballing world’s thoughts are with him and his family at this time