Pablo Sarabia linked with return to Sevilla

Having had a successful spell at Sevilla between 2016 and 2019, there was much disappointment when Pablo Sarabia left the club to join French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

However, his time in Paris has been disappointing, having failed to hold down a regular starting place at the Parc des Princes. Competing against the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe for playing time, it’s understandable that Sarabia hasn’t played as much as he would have hoped.

With his limited action at PSG, Sarabia is keen to move on from the club in a bid for more first team football. He is still well regarded by club officials at Sevilla, who are contemplating a move for the 30-year-old, according to Fichajes.

Having lost Isco recently, and with the likes of Papu Gomez linked with moves away from the club, attacking players with be a focus for head coach Jorge Sampaoli and director of football Monchi.

With a new era underway at the Andalusian club, they may look to a familiar face to turn around their fortunes.