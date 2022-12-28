New Serie A candidate for right-back slot at Barcelona emerges

Barcelona’s hunt for a right-back is will documented at this point, given their struggles to find a settled option there this season.

So far this season, Xavi Hernandez has used five different players in the position, with Sergi Roberto playing 568 minutes there. Through injury, suspension, and technical decision, Xavi Hernandez has rattled through various options. Shortly before the World Cup, it was Alejandro Balde that was being trusted in the spot.

Barcelona have used five players at right-back this season: 568 minutes -Sergi Roberto

427' – Alejandro Balde

361' – Jules Kounde

321' – Hector Bellerin

180' – Ronald Araujo pic.twitter.com/gJFcybkKxi — Football España (@footballespana_) December 28, 2022

At this point, their shortlist for the position has appeared on various occasions. Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Meunier, Villarreal’s Juan Foyth and Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard are several of the most common. All come with varying degrees of weaknesses or feasibility.

However Sport have provided a fresh option which is occupying Director of Football Mateu Alemany’s mind – Giovanni di Lorenzo. The Napoli right-back fits all of the requirements; he can defend, attack, is experienced and has character. With 25 Italy caps, a Euros to his name and a starting spot at the runaway Serie A leaders, the 29-year-old has comparable credentials to the others being discussed.

Their information does not say that Barcelona will go after him and again, it seems as if it would be a tricky transfer. With a contract until 2026, Barcelona would have to persuade Napoli to part with their starting right-back through cash, something in short supply at Camp Nou.