New behind the scenes documentary about Barcelona premieres

Barcelona have released their latest behind the scenes look at the inner workings of the club, as tends to be the trend for major clubs in Europe.

The Blaugrana appear in a five-part series which contains half-hour episodes documenting the club over two-and-a-half years of action. Shot and produced by Barca Studios in partnership with Studio AIE, the series will air on Amazon Prime Video and Barca TV+. It is available worldwide as of the 28th of December.

⭐ 𝗘 𝗦 𝗧 𝗥 𝗘 𝗡 𝗔 ⭐ Ja pots gaudir de 'FC Barcelona, a new era' a @primevideoes 💙❤ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) December 28, 2022

The makers could hardly have picked a more turbulent time in Barcelona’s history to capture, with shooting occurring between January of 2020 and August of 2022.

During that period, Barcelona were beaten 8-2 by Bayern Munich, former President Josep Maria Bartomeu was removed by a vote of no confidence, Joan Laporta and Xavi Hernandez also returned to the club.

Included more recently is the contract negotiations between Ousmane Dembele, the explosion of youngsters like Gavi and Pedri, which culminated in a 4-0 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in March this year. Off the pitch, it also details the remarkable summer the Blaugrana enjoyed.