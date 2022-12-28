Mariano Diaz to remain at Real Madrid in January ahead of summer exit

Numerous players have been linked with a move away from Real Madrid in the winter transfer window. However, one man who is set to remain at the club beyond January is forward Mariano Diaz.

The one-time capped Dominican Republic international has been a bit part player during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, having made just 46 La Liga appearances since joining from Lyon in 2018. This season, he had played just four times, with all of those appearances coming from the substitute’s bench.

Despite this, Los Blancos are set to keep Mariano at the club until the end of the season, when his current contract expires. According to Todofichajes, no club are likely to meet Real Madrid’s demands for his sale, which will lead to him remaining at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, his contract will not be renewed and he will become a free agent in the summer. New Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui, who signed Mariano for Real Madrid, is keen to sign the 29-year-old, although it looks as though they will miss out on the forward in January.