Liverpool debutant Stefan Bajcetic names two Real Madrid players as idols

Liverpool have a new starlet that announced his name in some style on Boxing Day, after Stefan Bajcetic scored on his debut against Aston Villa. He is the second youngest Spaniard to make his Premier League debut since Cesc Fabregas did for Arsenal.

Speaking to Cadena SER in Spain, he praised his compatriot Thiago Alcantara for all the help he had given Bajcetic.

“He helps me as much as he can, I have no complaints with him. He knows a lot about football and is very intelligent.”

The 18-year-old revealed that he was living in shared accommodation which was put up by the club. Bajcetic is Serbian-Spanish, with his father a former footballer from the Balkan country. He grew up and came through the academy system at Celta Vigo, before making the move to Merseyside in 2020.

The youngster was asked if he had any issues with manager Jurgen Klopp’s English, as he speaks so fast. That wasn’t the accent giving him trouble though.

“It’s not so bad, the Liverpool accent is the hardest. There’s also a Scot (Andy Robertson), I struggle a lot with him.”

“Robertson, and the Liverpool accent are the most difficult, but I’m getting used to it.”

When asked for his idols, Bajcetic highlighted two former Real Madrid players.

“When I was little I liked [Mesut] Ozil a lot, but I never had a permanent one. When I played as a centre-back, I focused on Sergio Ramos.”

Being born in Vigo and growing up there, Bajcetic could easily play for either La Roja or Serbia, but he was not willing to give anything away.

“It’s a decision that I still haven’t taken yet.”

The young 18-year-old went on to describe himself as a defensive midfielder who was good on the ball. Although it is early days in his career, he will be hoping to join a long list of skilled holding midfielders to come out of Spain, following on from Sergio Busquets, Rodri Hernandez and now Martin Zubimendi.