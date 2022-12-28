Former Barcelona star set for return to Spain

Bojan Krkic was once one of the most highly rated youngsters in world football, tipped to reach the heights of recent World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi.

However, his career has been very disappointed since his time at Barcelona. Spells at Roma, Stoke City and CF Montreal have been the highlights of his playing days, but he has never found form at any club. Most recently, he has been plying his trade for Vissel Kobe in Japan.

However, his time in Japan will come to an end, with the Spaniard closing not to renew his contract at the J1 League club. As such, he will embark on a new adventure, seeking the tenth club of his career. According to Fichajes, there is interest in the 32-year-old from a trio of La Liga clubs.

Basement club Elche want to recruit Bojan as they look to miraculously avoid relegation to the second tier of Spanish football. However, they are set to compete with Espanyol and Girona for his signature.

Wherever Bojan ends up, there will be much hope that he can salvage something from a fledging career. He will hope that a return to his homeland will provide the spark that is needed to reignite his fortunes.